Playback: JoyNews & Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series on Centers of Prosperity

JoyNews and the Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series came off on Tuesday, May 6, drawing attention to a critical question at the heart of Ghana’s urban future, how cities can be transformed into engines of economic growth.

Organised by JoyNews in partnership with the Amalgam of Professional Bodies, the event focused on the theme “Centers of Prosperity @ the Center of the World: How we can manage our cities better to stimulate economic growth.”

The conversation comes at a time when rapid urbanisation continues to place pressure on infrastructure, planning, and governance across major cities.

Leading the discussion was the Senior Partner at AB & David Africa, David Ofosu-Dorte, the main speaker for the session.

Watch the playback below

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.