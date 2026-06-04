Switzerland’s Embolo granted approval to travel to US

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo has had his ESTA authorisation approved and can travel to the United States to join his teammates as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Embolo did not travel with the Swiss squad on Tuesday because his ESTA - an automated system that determines if an international visitor is eligible to enter the US without a traditional visa - had been placed under review.

"We have just been informed that Breel Embolo's visa has been approved," said a statement from the Swiss football federation.

"He will, therefore, be able to travel to the United States. He is expected to join the team on Friday evening."

The review of Embolo's Esta related to a Swiss court ruling about an altercation Embolo was involved in in Basel in 2018.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 23 goals in 85 games for his country and played in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, was convicted in 2023 of making multiple threats and handed a suspended fine.

After the verdict was upheld on appeal, Swiss media reported in April that the Stade Rennais forward had decided not to take the case to the Federal Court, making the judgement final.

He attended an appointment at the US Embassy in Bern on Wednesday prior to receiving approval.

Switzerland will be based in San Diego for the World Cup, which will be held across Canada, Mexico and the US, and will begin their campaign against Qatar on 13 June in Santa Clara.

Their other Group B games will be against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Inglewood on 18 June and co-hosts Canada in Vancouver on 24 June.

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