Black Sherif plans comeback to classroom after leaving UPSA

Ghana’s music powerhouse, Black Sherif, has shared his thoughts on his university education and revealed his intentions to return to school in the near future.

Speaking candidly on Joy FM's Personality Profile with Kofi Hayford on Thursday, April 30, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, opened up about his time at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and why he decided to withdraw from his academic pursuit.

Despite stepping away from his studies to focus on his rapidly rising music career, Black Sherif noted that education is not something he has dismissed entirely – and he plans to go back to school.

Black Sherif’s journey through academia was short-lived. Enrolled at UPSA in 2022, the rapper was working towards a four-year bachelor’s degree when he made the difficult decision to withdraw.

Reflecting on this period, Black Sherif admitted that leaving university was not an event marked by a formal or intense conversation.

Instead, he likened his departure to a ninja’s disappearing act – one that wasn’t explicitly discussed with his family.

“With the university thing, I feel like I smoked it up, you know when ninjas in movies they want to disappear, they drop a smoke bomb,” Black Sherif explained.

“I feel like that is how I covered that. There wasn’t really a conversation about dropping from university. It was about going to the university, that was when the intense conversations were... But when I was dropping out, they kind of understood.”

Despite his quiet exit from UPSA, Black Sherif acknowledged the unspoken disappointment from his family, especially his mother, who never directly confronted him about his decision.

However, it’s clear that his mother still holds a strong wish for him to return to education.

“My mum won’t tell you straight, but they kind of did,” he admitted. “Even up until today, she wants me to go back, and I know I will.”

He further revealed that he now has “real-life reasons” to return to school.

"I know I will go back to school because right now I feel like I have real life reasons to go back to school to actually learn," Black Sherif shared during the interview. "I have reasons that are so close to me, very personal reasons to go back to school."

As one of Ghana’s most prominent musical exports, Black Sherif is undeniably at the top of his game.

His rise to fame has been meteoric, with songs like Second Sermon and Kwaku The Traveller propelling him onto the international stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.