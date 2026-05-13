NPP showing signs of unity after internal elections – Dr Ekua Amoakoh

Deputy Spokesperson for the Bawumia Campaign, Dr Ekua Amoakoh, says recent engagements among party stakeholders and aspirants indicate growing unity following internal elections.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, she noted that discussions held with rival aspirants were constructive and reflected a shared willingness to work together for the progress of the party.

According to her, the atmosphere within the party after the elections suggests a gradual easing of tensions that typically follow internal contests.

Prior to the elections, she said it was widely evident that there were clear divisions, adding that such situations are not uncommon in political parties, especially during competitive primaries.

She explained that internal disagreements often emerge during such periods but stressed that the party has historically managed to reconcile and move forward.

“Prior to the elections, it was very obvious there were clear divisions. That is not unusual in political parties, especially during competitive primaries,” she said.

Dr Amoakoh also supported the decision to conclude key leadership selections early, describing it as a strategic move that helped reduce tension and allowed the party to refocus.

“I think the decision to conclude leadership selections early was very strategic. It helped reduce tension and allowed the party to refocus,” she stated.

She added that losing elections can be emotionally difficult for candidates, noting that the process often comes with high expectations and pressure.

“Losing elections is not easy. It comes with a lot of emotional pressure and expectations,” she noted.

According to her, while it may take time to fully dispel perceptions of division, recent developments show that the party is far less fractured than critics suggest.

She further observed that post-primary reconciliation is a recurring feature in the party’s history, citing past experiences as evidence of its ability to rebuild cohesion after internal contests.

“We’ve seen this before. After every primary, there is a period of tension, but the party has always found a way to come back together,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.