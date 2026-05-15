2026 FAIC Conference adopts 3 strategic resolutions to boost built environment

Source: Joy Business  
  15 May 2026 9:42am
Eng. Qadri Sayed Rizwan, President of FIDIC Africa (left) and Ing Kwabena Bempong, President of GCEA signing documents at the conference
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The 2026 FAIC Conference, held in Ghana on May 13, 2026 and hosted by the Ghana Consulting Engineers Association (GCEA), has adopted three strategic resolutions.

These strategic resolutions will serve as the roadmap for the actualisation of the set objectives.

The first strategic pillar is Innovation & Digital Transformation. The resolved action is mandating Artificial Intelligence for generative design, road surveys and drone inspections while maintaining human oversight, investing in local data and network infrastructure and incorporating data protection into procurement to address data privacy concerns.

The key stakeholders are Engineers, Tech Provider and Governments. The timeline for the action plan is between 2026 and 2028.

The Kiira mandate is also to strengthen the pipeline from classroom to industry and prioritise projects using local raw materials. The timeline for the action plan is continuous.

The second strategic pillar is Resilient Finance & Policy Reform. The resolved action plan is aligning stakeholder responsibilities and transparent risk-sharing from the outset to make projects “Fit for Finance”and prioritising comprehensive project preparation.  Others are utilising infrastructure bonds and Special Purpose Vehicles while improving financing mechanisms for projects/programmes and the active movement of technical experts into governance to drive cross-sector policy coordination.

The stakeholders are Consultants, Funding Agencies, Legal Experts, Governments, amongst others. The timeline for the action plan is immediate.

The third strategic pillar is Sustainability and Inclusive Leadership. The resolved action is adopting renewable and sustainable resources in project/ programme implementation, integrate vulnerability indicators for pavements, implementing differentiated training rates and diversifying revenue for example the FIDIC Africa E-magazine and increasing the Future Leaders (FL) Fund and mandating broader professional competency training for all professionals and institutions.

The stakeholders are Urban Planners, Research Institutions, Industry, Governments, Implementing Agencies, Member Associations, FIDIC Africa and FIDIC Global.

The FIDIC Africa Conference focused on sustainable infrastructure development, climate resilience and Africa’s green transition.

The conference, organised by FIDIC Africa in collaboration with the Ghana Consulting Engineering Association (GCEA), explored innovative solutions to Africa’s growing infrastructure demands.

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