Health Ministry cautions public against spreading misinformation over Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health has urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation and unverified claims in the country following the recent Ebola outbreak reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The ministry, in a public alert, assured Ghanaians that no suspected or confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) has been recorded in the country despite confirmed and suspected cases emerging in the two African countries.
It said the government, in collaboration with international health partners, has already activated precautionary measures nationwide to strengthen preparedness and response systems.
The ministry warned that the circulation of false information could create unnecessary fear and panic among the public, stressing the need for citizens to rely only on official updates from health authorities and credible institutions.
According to the statement, surveillance and screening at airports, seaports and land borders have been intensified, while health workers are being trained and equipped to identify and manage suspected cases safely.
The Ministry of Health also said public education and risk communication activities had been stepped up to increase awareness about the disease and measures being taken to prevent any possible outbreak in Ghana.
The ministry encouraged the public to observe preventive measures such as regular handwashing, avoiding contact with bodily fluids of sick persons and reporting suspected symptoms promptly to the nearest health facility.
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