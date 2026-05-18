WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola disease outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

This comes amid growing concerns over cross-border transmission and high mortality.

A statement issued by the WHO and shared with the Ghana News Agency said, the declaration was made after consultations with affected countries under the International Health Regulations (IHR).

It said the outbreak was first detected in Mongbwalu Health Zone in Ituri Province, eastern DRC, where health authorities reported a cluster of severe illnesses and deaths, including among healthcare workers.

Laboratory analysis conducted by the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) in Kinshasa confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) in eight out of 13 blood samples collected from the Rwampara Health Zone in Ituri Province.

The DRC Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare officially declared the country’s 17th Ebola outbreak on May 15.

It said Uganda had also confirmed an outbreak following the detection of an imported case involving a Congolese national who later died in Kampala.

The WHO said previous outbreaks of the Bundibugyo virus disease recorded fatality rates ranging between 30 and 50 per cent.

Unlike the more common Ebola virus disease, there were currently no licensed vaccines or specific treatments for Bundibugyo virus disease, although WHO noted that early supportive care significantly improves survival chances.

Health authorities in both countries have intensified response measures, including the deployment of rapid response teams, strengthened disease surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control measures, and community engagement campaigns.

Treatment centres and isolation facilities were also being established in affected areas, it stated.

The WHO said it was supporting both countries in coordinating response efforts, case management, and strengthening cross-border preparedness to limit further spread of the disease.

The organisation has also issued public health advice to countries worldwide as part of efforts to enhance preparedness and prevent international transmission.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated materials, or infected animals.

Symptoms include fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.

Health experts have urged the public in affected areas to observe strict hygiene measures, avoid contact with suspected cases, and report symptoms early to health authorities.

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