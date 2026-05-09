Football | National

U20 WWC: Black Princesses seal eighth successive qualification after defeating Uganda 

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  9 May 2026 8:47pm
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Ghana has booked a place in this year’s U20 Women’s World Cup following their win over Uganda in the final round of qualifiers. 

The Black Princesses defeated the Queen Cranes 3-2 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw in Kampala on Saturday, May 9. 

Charles Sampson’s side came into the game on the back of a 2-1 first leg win at the Accra Sports Stadium last week Sunday. 

The head coach made two changes to the starting lineup from the opening encounter with Jessica Appiah Asamoah and Latifa Abesik getting a staring berth.

Uganda enjoyed a strong start to the game and were rewarded for their effort in the sixth minute of the game when Sylvia Kabene’s shot deflected off Precious Asante to give the home side the lead. 

The Black Princesses struggled to hold onto the ball but had an opportunity midway through the first half falling to Agnes Yeboah, but her shot went into the arms of the opposition goalkeeper. 

 Uganda went into the break with a deserved lead and came back from the recess still the better team. 

Ghana made two changes after the break with Sarah Nyarko and Priscilla Mensah coming on to replace Ivy Osei Owusu and Agnes Yeboah. 

While those substitutions brought spark into the team, Sampson’s side were reduced to 10 players after Margaret Agyapomaa was given an early shower. 

Despite going  player down, Ghana continued to chase the equaliser. 

A miscue from the Uganda goalkeeper presented Priscilla with an opportunity to chase the ball before being fouled by her marker in an advantageous position. 

The follow up setpiec was converted by Linda Owusu Ansah to draw the Princesses level and swing the advantage back into Ghana’s favour. 

Sarah almost doubled the lead with the volley from long range which was tipped over the crossbar by the Ugandan goalkeeper. 

Ghana then hanged onto the 1-1 draw in the closing stages to secure a 3-2 advantage. 

The result means the Black Princesses now qualify for a straight eighth U20 Women’s World Cup with this year’s event scheduled for Poland in September. 

The Black Princesses are expected to return to Ghana on Monday, September 11. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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