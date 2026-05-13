Black Princesses unwilling to close camp due to owed per diems

The Black Princesses are unwilling to leave camp following their qualification for the 2026 U20 Women's World Cup due to unpaid per diems.

The Ghana U20 Women's National Team are still in camp despite securing a spot in Poland due to per diems owed them from their last two camps.

The Princesses are owed per diems for the qualifying games against South Africa in the penultimate round as well as against Uganda in the final round, which secured their place in the global tournament.

Charles Sampson's side faced South Africa in February, playing the first leg in Accra before travelling for the return fixture.

That game was followed by the encounter against Uganda this month under the same sequence.

There are fears within the squad conversations about their owed per diems will be closed should they disperse to their respective homes, leading to the team's reluctance to leave the hotel.

While the Black Princesses await their owed per diems, they received a stipend from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following their arrival in Accra.

The team sealed qualification last Saturday after playing out a 1-1 draw in Kampala in the second encounter, having won 2-1 in Accra the week before.

It's the eighth consecutive time that the team has qualified for the U20 Women's World Cup, having participated in the previous seven editions.

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