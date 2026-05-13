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IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva praises Ghana’s impressive reform efforts under ECF programme

  13 May 2026 9:15am
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IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has praised Ghana’s impressive reform efforts under the current ECF Programme.

According to Madam Georgieva, Ghana’s Macroeconomic Stabilisation is worth commendation.

The Managing Director disclosed this in a brief engagement with the President of Ghana, John Mahama, on the sidelines of the African Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Managing Director maintained that it is important that Ghana maintains momentum going forward in a challenging global environment, while adding that the IMF remains closely available.

The IMF Managing Director has been one of the “strongest” backers of the Ghana programme because it could encourage other countries in the region to turn to the IMF for support.

The Advice from the IMF Managing Director is coming at a time when Ghana is working to complete the current ECF programme by August this year.

Ghana has secured almost GH¢3 billion in support since it signed up to the ECF programme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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