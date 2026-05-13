Ghana Hostels Limited fires back at Acting Rent Commissioner over ‘misleading’ comments on student hostel charges

Ghana Hostels Limited (GHL) has fired back at the Acting Rent Commissioner, Mr Fredrick Opoku, demanding an apology over what it describes as unfair and misleading comments about rent charges at the Pentagon Hostel on the University of Ghana campus.

The public disagreement follows comments made by the Acting Rent Commissioner, Mr. Fredrick Opoku, on Hitz FM, which suggested that rent levels at the SSNIT-controlled facility were insensitive to student welfare.

While GHL acknowledged that the facility is an SSNIT investment, it clarified that day-to-day operations, tenancy arrangements, and pricing structures are handled independently by Ghana Hostels Limited.

The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and constructive engagement with all stakeholders.

In a media release issued on May 13, 2026, the management of GHL, which runs the SSNIT-owned facility, expressed deep concern over Mr Opoku’s remarks on Hitz FM, which they say created a false impression that the hostel is exploiting students.

While respecting the right to public commentary, GHL insisted that such discourse must be “fair, factual and balanced.”

The company is now demanding an “immediate and unqualified apology” from the Rent Commissioner.

Contrary to the impression created during the radio programme, GHL broke down the actual cost of accommodation at the facility.

According to the statement, the standard four-in-one room at the Old Pentagon costs GHS 7,392.00 for the full academic year, while the same arrangement at the New Pentagon goes for GHS 8,876.00 per student.

“This translates into approximately GHS 821.33 and GHS 986.22 per month, respectively,” the statement explained.

GHL noted that these amounts include water, an electricity quota, and GHS 100.00 in JCR dues, which is remitted to the students’ representative council.

“Compared to prevailing rates charged by several private hostels within the enclave, the rates at Pentagon Hostel are not only competitive and reasonable, but relatively the lowest one can get on campus,” management stated.

The company flatly rejected the suggestion that SSNIT is exploiting students, describing that impression as “wholly inaccurate and without basis.”

The media release also addressed the GHS 28,000 figure mentioned during the programme, clarifying that no such rate exists in the hostel’s standard pricing structure.

However, GHL acknowledged that less than 5% of total rooms are premium units fitted with additional amenities such as air conditioning and queen-size beds.

“They are mostly patronised by a limited number of students who insist on extra features offered strictly as optional accommodation choices,” the statement added.

The company emphasised that standard four-in-one rooms make up over 65% of total rooms and are priced at comparatively lower rates, while two-in-one rooms constitute about 30%.

GHL also corrected the Acting Commissioner on the payment timeline, stating that charges are based on the academic year and not per semester as he had indicated.

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