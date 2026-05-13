Ghana Hostels Ltd demands apology from Acting Rent Commissioner over SSNIT hostel claims

Management of Ghana Hostels Limited is demanding an immediate and unqualified apology from the Acting Rent Commissioner, Fredrick Opoku.

This follows comments he allegedly made about rent charges at the Pentagon Hostel on the campus of the University of Ghana.

In a media release issued on May 13, GHL said remarks made by the Acting Rent Commissioner during an interview on Hitz FM created what it described as a misleading impression about the operations of the hostel's facility.

The company stressed that although the hostel is a Social Security and National Insurance Trust investment, the day-to-day operations, tenancy arrangements and pricing structures are independently managed by GHL.

According to management, the Acting Rent Commissioner’s comments were “not based on adequate due diligence” and wrongly suggested that the institution was insensitive to the welfare of students. ￼

GHL further defended its pricing structure, explaining that the standard four-in-one accommodation at the Pentagon Hostel costs GHS7,392 annually for the Old Pentagon and GHS8,876 for the New Pentagon per student.

The company said this translates to approximately GHS821.33 and GHS986.22 monthly respectively, inclusive of water, electricity quota and GHS100 JCR dues. ￼

Management also rejected claims that students are being exploited through exorbitant charges, insisting that the rates at Pentagon Hostel remain among the most affordable on campus when compared to private hostels within the enclave. ￼

Addressing references to an alleged GHS28,000 hostel fee mentioned during the programme, GHL clarified that no such rate exists within its standard pricing structure.

It explained that a limited number of premium rooms fitted with additional amenities such as air conditioning and queen-size beds account for less than five percent of the hostel’s total rooms and are offered strictly as optional accommodation choices. ￼

“The standard room type of 4-in-1 constitute more than 65% of the total rooms of the Hostel which are priced at comparatively lower rates,” the statement noted, adding that prices are charged per academic year and not per semester as earlier suggested. ￼

“Accordingly, Management of GHL expects an immediate and unqualified apology from Acting Rent Commissioner for the unfortunate remarks made during the programme,” the statement said.

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