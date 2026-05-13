Ghana Hostels rejects Rent Commissioner’s comments on Pentagon Hostel charges, demands apology

Audio By Carbonatix
Management of Ghana Hostels Limited has rejected comments made by the Acting Rent Commissioner, Fredrick Opoku, concerning accommodation charges at the Pentagon Hostel on the campus of the University of Ghana.
In a media release issued by the company, Ghana Hostels Limited said remarks made by the Acting Rent Commissioner during an interview on Hitz FM created a misleading impression about the operations of the hostel facility and suggested that the institution was exploiting students.
The company clarified that although the hostel is an investment of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the day-to-day management, tenancy arrangements and pricing decisions are independently handled by Ghana Hostels Limited.
According to the statement, the comments made on the radio programme were not based on adequate due diligence.
“Management of Ghana Hostels Ltd. are particularly concerned about remarks made during the programme which created the impression that the institution is insensitive to the welfare of students and young people,” the statement said.
Hostel rates explained
The company explained that the standard accommodation rate for four students sharing a room costs GH¢7,392 per academic year at the Old Pentagon Hostel and GH¢8,876 at the New Pentagon Hostel per student.
According to management, the amounts translate into approximately GH¢821.33 and GH¢986.22 per month respectively.
The statement added that the fees cover water, electricity quotas and Junior Common Room (JCR) dues, with GH¢100 of the amount remitted directly to the JCR.
Management argued that compared to rates charged by several private hostels around the University of Ghana enclave, Pentagon Hostel remains among the most affordable options available on campus.
“The impression created that SSNIT is exploiting students is wholly inaccurate and without basis,” the company stated.
Premium rooms account for less than five per cent
Responding to claims about alleged accommodation charges of GH¢28,000, Ghana Hostels Limited said no such figure exists within the hostel’s standard pricing structure.
However, it acknowledged that a limited number of premium rooms equipped with additional facilities such as air conditioning and queen-size beds are available at higher rates.
According to the company, such premium rooms make up less than five per cent of the total rooms at the facility and are mostly patronised by students seeking additional comfort and amenities.
The statement further noted that the standard four-in-one rooms constitute more than 65 per cent of the hostel’s room capacity, while two-in-one rooms account for about 30 per cent.
Management also disputed suggestions that the rates quoted were charged per semester, insisting that all prices are charged for the full academic year.
Demand for apology
Ghana Hostels Limited said it expects “an immediate and unqualified apology” from the Acting Rent Commissioner over the remarks made during the programme.
The company added that it remains committed to transparency, accountability and constructive engagement with stakeholders on issues concerning student accommodation and public interest.
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