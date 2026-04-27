Rent Control Department cracks down on hostels over exploitative pricing, illegal rent advances

Audio By Carbonatix
The Rent Control Department has announced a nationwide compliance exercise targeting hostel operators across Ghana’s tertiary institutions, following concerns over alleged exploitative pricing, arbitrary rent increases, and excessive advance rent demands.
The Department said the move forms part of efforts to enforce compliance with the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), after receiving a formal petition from the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) on April 23, 2026, calling for urgent action on hostel rent practices affecting students.
The intervention follows mounting concerns from students over rising accommodation costs, particularly in university communities where hostel demand continues to outstrip supply.
NUGS, in its petition, urged the Rent Control Department to strictly enforce existing laws, regulate hostel pricing structures, and improve access to redress mechanisms for students affected by unfair practices.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Department warned that landlords and hostel operators found violating tenancy regulations will face sanctions, including possible prosecution.
“The concerns raised—particularly on arbitrary pricing, excessive advance rent demands, and non-compliance with tenancy procedures—are of significant public interest and fall within the regulatory scope of the Rent Act,” the Department stated.
As part of the enforcement measures, the Rent Control Department has outlined a nationwide inspection exercise targeting hostel facilities in major tertiary education zones.
The Department said the inspections are aimed at ensuring that hostel operators comply with lawful rent procedures and do not take advantage of students through inflated charges or illegal advance payments.
Officials have also reminded landlords that the law places limits on the amount of advance rent that can be collected, warning that breaches will not be tolerated.
“Landlords and hostel operators are hereby reminded that the law restricts the collection of advance rent beyond permissible limits. Any violation will attract sanctions, including prosecution under Act 220,” the statement cautioned.
Beyond enforcement, the Department says it will develop standardised guidelines to regulate hostel pricing and tenancy agreements, in consultation with stakeholders including student bodies, universities, and property owners.
A national stakeholder dialogue is also expected to be convened to agree on reforms that balance tenant protection with sustainable housing provision in tertiary communities.
In addition, a dedicated complaints mechanism will be introduced to allow students to report rent-related abuses without fear of victimisation.
The Rent Control Department has urged all hostel operators and property managers to regularise their operations in line with the law, stressing that ignorance of the Rent Act will not be accepted as a defence.
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