Rent Control explains hostel fee clampdown as move to ensure fairness, not deter investment

The Rent Control Department has clarified that its ongoing clampdown on unlawful hostel fee increases is intended to ensure fairness and protect students, rather than discourage private investment in the accommodation sector.

Acting Rent Commissioner Fredrick Opoku says the exercise forms part of broader efforts to address the rising cost of student accommodation and ease the financial burden on students and their families.

According to him, the intervention is being carried out through engagement and proper assessment, rather than arbitrary enforcement.

He explained that the department is committed to working collaboratively with hostel owners to ensure pricing structures comply with existing regulations while maintaining fairness for all stakeholders.

“Students across the country are suffering, parents across the country are suffering, and the government is determined to see this problem resolved, but not using any Rambo-style or gorilla means. We are trying to do it systematically and through true engagement,” he stated on Channel One TV.

Mr Opoku added that the assessment exercise will continue nationwide until the end of the year, after which the department will intensify oversight of hostel pricing. He urged hostel operators to consult the Rent Control Department before implementing any future fee increases to avoid arbitrary charges.

“We shouldn’t see this as attacking anybody’s business. This is about building a better Ghana for all of us. Landlords, property owners, tenants and students will all benefit if this is done well,” he said.

His comments follow unannounced inspections at hostels around the University of Professional Studies, Accra and the University of Ghana over alleged unlawful price hikes. The exercise began on Wednesday, May 6.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.