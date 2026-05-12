“Is it by force to build expensive hostels?” – Rent Commissioner questions high-cost housing projects

The Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, Frederick Opoku, has questioned the rationale behind the construction of expensive housing projects, particularly student hostels, asking whether it is “by force” to build beyond the affordability of ordinary citizens.

He argued that developers and entrepreneurs in the real estate sector must consider the income levels and economic circumstances of their target market when designing and pricing housing units.

According to him, housing development should be guided by affordability and social need rather than purely profit-driven considerations.

He further questioned whether developers take into account their clients’ ability to pay when making investment decisions, stressing the need for a more market-sensitive approach to housing provision.

Mr Opoku warned that the tendency to construct high-cost accommodation often results in exploitation, with vulnerable groups—especially students in urban centres—bearing the brunt of excessive rental charges.

He stressed that it is not compulsory for developers to build luxury structures if the market cannot sustain such costs, adding that responsible investment decisions are essential to ensuring fairness in the housing sector.

His comments form part of ongoing efforts by the Rent Control Department to enforce compliance with rent regulations and curb practices that lead to overcharging and exploitation within Ghana’s rental market.

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