GRASAG backs Rent Control over hostel price hikes, calls for urgent gov’t intervention

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has thrown its support behind recent actions by the Rent Control Department to address rising hostel and accommodation costs within tertiary institution communities across the country.

In a press statement issued by its National Secretariat, GRASAG described the continuous increase in hostel fees as exploitative and warned that the situation is placing enormous financial pressure on students, particularly graduate students.

The association said accommodation remains one of the biggest expenses confronting students in higher education and has become a major source of frustration over the years.

“For many years, accommodation and rent have remained one of the most burdensome and pivotal expenses confronting students, particularly graduate students,” the statement noted.

According to GRASAG, the growing cost of accommodation is worsening the already difficult economic conditions students face, including high tuition fees, transportation expenses, research costs, and the general rising cost of living in Ghana.

“GRASAG National notes with deep concern that the exorbitant cost of hostel accommodation has become the greatest headache for many graduate students,” the association stated.

It further lamented that despite the huge amounts students pay for accommodation, many do not receive decent living conditions in return.

“In many cases, students are compelled to spend huge portions of their financial resources on accommodation without receiving decent living conditions in return,” the statement added.

The association praised the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) for drawing national attention to what it described as years of exploitation within student accommodation systems.

“GRASAG National highly applauds the National Union of Ghana Students for taking this bold and groundbreaking initiative to highlight the exploitation students continue to face regarding accommodation and rent,” the statement said.

The group also commended the Rent Control Department for responding swiftly to concerns raised by students and pledged its readiness to support efforts aimed at protecting students from unfair pricing practices.

“We equally commend the swift response and immediate action taken by the Rent Control Department and assure them of our full support and readiness to collaborate in protecting students from exploitation and unfair pricing practices,” it stated.

As part of its recommendations, GRASAG called on the Ministry of Education to urgently convene a crisis meeting involving key stakeholders to address the accommodation crisis.

The association proposed that the meeting should include the Rent Control Department, university managements, hostel owners, private accommodation operators, student leaders, and other relevant regulatory and consumer protection institutions.

According to GRASAG, such engagement is necessary to develop “practical, transparent and enforceable measures” to protect students from financial exploitation.

“The time has come for decisive action,” the statement stressed. “Safe, decent and affordable accommodation is not a luxury but a necessity for academic excellence.”

GRASAG further assured students that it remains committed to advocating for their welfare and academic success until meaningful reforms are implemented.

“GRASAG National remains committed to advocating for the welfare, dignity, and academic success of graduate students across Ghana until meaningful and lasting reforms are achieved,” the statement concluded.

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