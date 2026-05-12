National

Rent Commissioner urges developers to use local building materials to reduce rental costs

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  12 May 2026 10:34am
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The Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, Frederick Opoku, has urged real estate developers to prioritise the use of locally sourced construction materials to make housing more affordable, particularly for students and low-income earners.

According to him, the growing reliance on imported building materials is a key driver of high rental charges in Ghana’s property market.

He explained that when developers depend heavily on foreign inputs, construction costs rise significantly, and these costs are ultimately transferred to tenants through higher rents.

Mr Opoku maintained that a stronger focus on Ghanaian-made materials would help reduce overall construction costs, thereby ensuring more reasonable and fair rental prices for the general public.

He further noted that adopting local materials is not only economically prudent but also socially beneficial, as it would ease financial pressure on households, especially students struggling to secure accommodation in major cities.

In his view, a shift towards local content in construction would strengthen the domestic economy, support local industries, and contribute to a more balanced and sustainable rental market across the country.

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