Ghana’s rental sector showing signs of lawlessness – Rent Commissioner laments

The Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, Frederick Opoku, has raised concerns over what he describes as a growing culture of lawlessness in Ghana’s property and rental sector.

Speaking on the state of rent administration on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, May 12, Mr Opoku expressed disappointment that some players within the real estate industry appear to be disregarding existing legal frameworks.

He argued that despite clear provisions under the rent control regime governing how properties should be priced and managed, certain investors continue to impose what he described as exorbitant charges on tenants.

“The argument of investment and economic jargon, free market, and so the laws should be put aside. Ghana is a country of laws, and we cannot continue to operate in illegality. We think that when we are arguing, we should put aside the law and talk about the economic and investment interest (only ?).”

“The reason why I said the law is not working in Ghana, people are still selling in US dollars, do we spend dollars in Ghana? Therefore, that is where the lawlessness comes in. Ghana is becoming a lawless country; you sell in dollars, and nobody cares.”

In commercial cities across the country, many landlords and real estate developers charge rent in US dollars.

According to Mr Opoku, this practice not only places undue financial pressure on citizens but also undermines the authority of regulatory institutions mandated to ensure fairness and order in the housing market.

He further cautioned that sustained disregard for the law risks deepening systemic challenges within the sector. He stressed the need for strict compliance, stronger enforcement, and collective responsibility among stakeholders to restore discipline.

In his view, urgent corrective measures are required to safeguard the integrity of the rental market and ensure that development within the real estate space aligns with national laws and the public interest.

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