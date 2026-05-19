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Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah bags Master of Laws degree from US

Source: MyJoyOnline   
  19 May 2026 7:51am
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Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has bagged a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from the University of Connecticut in the United States of America (USA).

In a viral video, the media personality was captured among hundreds of families, scholars, and dignitaries, marking the culmination of a demanding academic year.

It may be recalled that, in conversations leading up to the graduation, he often reflected on the sacrifices behind the scenes, the long nights of study, the distance from home, and the weight of expectations carried quietly.

According to him, each challenge sharpened his vision for the work ahead.

With this degree, Okatakyie is expected to return to the country after his studies in the US and step forward with renewed purpose.

His legal training, now reinforced by international human rights scholarship, positions him to contribute even more decisively to national discourse, governance, and the protection of the vulnerable.

He is being tipped as one of the potential aspirants aiming to enter Ghana’s Parliament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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