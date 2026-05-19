Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has bagged a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from the University of Connecticut in the United States of America (USA).
In a viral video, the media personality was captured among hundreds of families, scholars, and dignitaries, marking the culmination of a demanding academic year.
It may be recalled that, in conversations leading up to the graduation, he often reflected on the sacrifices behind the scenes, the long nights of study, the distance from home, and the weight of expectations carried quietly.
According to him, each challenge sharpened his vision for the work ahead.
With this degree, Okatakyie is expected to return to the country after his studies in the US and step forward with renewed purpose.
His legal training, now reinforced by international human rights scholarship, positions him to contribute even more decisively to national discourse, governance, and the protection of the vulnerable.
He is being tipped as one of the potential aspirants aiming to enter Ghana’s Parliament.
Latest Stories
-
Vanguard Assurance joins The Build Project as Official Insurance Partner
2 minutes
-
Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah bags Master of Laws degree from US
21 minutes
-
Don’t make Mahama a lame duck President in NDC succession dispute
38 minutes
-
ICAG urges transparency and accountability in Ghana’s economic development efforts
44 minutes
-
One phone call. One motorbike. One new life – the week I became the voice of Africa Athletics
46 minutes
-
Today’s Front pages: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
1 hour
-
Ghana’s farmgate cocoa price beats Côte d’Ivoire despite criticism – AAK NDC
2 hours
-
Why use your royalties for ‘nsawa’ and blame mining companies for no development?
2 hours
-
ECOWAS Court of Justice holds sensitisation mission and external court session in Guinea
2 hours
-
Stephen Amoah calls for structural economic reforms to prevent future IMF bailout
2 hours
-
Stephen Amoah defends erstwhile Akufo-Addo gov’t IMF bailout decision
2 hours
-
Repeal Section 208 now! It is archaic and anti-democracy – Samson Lardy Anyenini
2 hours
-
Ghana on right economic trajectory after IMF programme exit – Dr Atuahene
2 hours
-
Fallon Foundation launches ‘Pad for Prisons Initiative’ to promote menstrual equity in Ghana
2 hours
-
Private broadcasters strengthen democracy, accountability, and national development – GIBA President
2 hours