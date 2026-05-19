ICAG urges transparency and accountability in Ghana’s economic development efforts

The Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) has called on the government to ensure transparency and accountability in policies and programmes aimed at developing the economy.

President of the Institute, Augustine Addo, said transparent leadership and ethical governance are essential to addressing self-inflicted national challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media ahead of the 2026 Accountants Conference in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

“It is important that our leaders that we select would also make themselves available through questioning process, through enquiry process, through reporting process, to account for their stewardship to the citizens,” he said.

He added, “In doing this, there is a need for time periods. Let everybody know whatever you are doing. So, all that we are saying for this man is that we all as Ghanaians, are very much aware that there is a need for development of the economy. And in doing that, we are saying that our leaders, to do this transparently, to make themselves accountable and do that ethically.”

During a separate media interaction, Mr Addo reiterated the Institute’s call for transparency and accountability in efforts to strengthen the economy.

The Chief Executive Officer of ICAG, Eric Oduro Osae, also highlighted the significance of this year’s conference in shaping Ghana’s economic future.

“Ghana’s economic future will be saved by many hands. But among the most consequential will be those of its financial professionals. This conference is an investment in their capacity to rise to that responsibility. We are using this conference to train future accountants, to equip practising accountants, and to tell the world that accountants can rise with your occasion, and indeed, you always rise to the occasion as and when the need arises,” he said.

The 2026 Accountants Week Celebration is themed: “Building Strong and Sustainable Economies: Standards, Integrity, and Accountability.”

The week-long event, which will bring together chartered accountants from across the country, will serve as a platform to discuss accountability in the public sector, sustainability, professionalism, and corporate purpose.

Other topics to be explored include integrity in tax governance, artificial intelligence in accounting, human resource development, and personal development.

The conference will also feature the Institute’s annual general meeting, awards night, and dinner dance.

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