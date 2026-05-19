Private broadcasters strengthen democracy, accountability, and national development – GIBA President

Private broadcasters have become central actors in Ghana’s democratic and development process, significantly expanding public participation, accountability, and access to information.

Speaking in his dual capacity as GIBA President and media executive, Abdulai Awudu said the liberalisation of broadcasting fundamentally reshaped public discourse by introducing multiple editorial voices, local-language programming, and community-focused content.

“Independent broadcasters introduced multiple editorial voices, political perspectives, local-language programming and region-specific reach content into national discourse,” he stated.

Awudu further noted that, “Radio, in particular, became Ghana’s most accessible democratic platform because of its affordability, wide geographical reach, and extensive use of local language.”

Radio was highlighted as the most influential platform due to its accessibility and reach, particularly in rural communities where local languages dominate communication.

GIBA President and media executive, Abdulai Awudu

Call-in programmes, political discussions, and community talk shows have enabled citizens to engage directly with governance and national policy debates.

He credited Independent broadcasters with strengthening accountability through investigative journalism and sustained coverage of key national issues, including corruption, elections, illegal mining, education reform, healthcare delivery, and major government programmes.

Awudu referenced public scrutiny of initiatives such as Free SHS and agricultural development policies as examples of how the media has influenced national dialogue.

Beyond politics, broadcasters have increasingly embraced development journalism, focusing on health education, agriculture, environmental issues, and civic awareness.

During public health emergencies such as COVID-19, media organisations played a major role in disseminating accurate information and supporting national response efforts.

He acknowledged, however, that many of these public-interest programmes are not commercially profitable and often expose broadcasters to financial pressure and operational risks.

“Ask any commercial broadcaster, and they will tell you how these national development issues are not commercially rewarding and come with huge risks to their commercial interest and the safety of their employees and business,” Awudu emphasised.

Despite this, he said the sector continues to play a constitutional role envisioned under Ghana’s democratic framework, where the media is expected to promote informed public opinion and national consensus.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.