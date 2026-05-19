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EPA shuts down Mpohor Mining site over alleged illegal foreign involvement

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  19 May 2026 5:59am
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The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has closed down a mining site linked to former Mpohor District Chief Executive Asaah Mensah and one Obed Osei for allegedly involving Chinese nationals in illegal small-scale mining activities and operating without the required environmental permit.

The enforcement action formed part of a nationwide compliance operation carried out by the EPA in the Mpohor District on Monday, May 18, led by the Agency’s Deputy Director of Mining, Harrison Afful.

According to Mr Afful, the operators, trading under the name JKCem I AM Gold, were also found to have been discharging untreated underground water into the surrounding environment, raising serious environmental concerns.

He indicated that the scale of operations observed on site appeared to exceed the scope of a small-scale mining licence, which by law does not permit foreign participation.

“We could count several Chinese nationals on site. They are the operators, that is the information we have for now. The application they submitted was for a small-scale mining operation. The law doesn’t allow foreign nationals to undertake small-scale mining operations. Per what we have seen today [May 18], the scope of the project goes beyond small-scale mining,” he said.

Mr Afful further noted that the alleged activities constitute environmental offences and assured that the individuals involved would be subjected to the full rigours of the law.

The EPA said it remains committed to intensifying monitoring and enforcement actions to curb illegal mining activities and protect Ghana’s environment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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