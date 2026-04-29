EPA warns against excessive noise as Ghana marks International Noise Awareness Day

Audio By Carbonatix
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has urged Ghanaians to cut down on excessive noise, warning that noise pollution poses serious health and environmental risks.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 29, to mark International Noise Awareness Day, the Authority said while sound is part of daily life, uncontrolled noise can become a public health concern depending on its intensity, frequency and timing.
“Noise (loud/undesirable sound) could be a nuisance and a health concern depending on the intensity, frequency and time of the day,” the EPA said.
The statement, themed “The Sound of Tomorrow”, highlighted several health risks associated with prolonged exposure to loud noise, including cardiovascular diseases, stress, fatigue, sleep disturbances, poor concentration, headaches and hearing loss.
The EPA noted that vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly are most affected, adding that noise pollution can also reduce productivity and negatively affect children’s cognitive development.
It identified key sources of noise in Ghana to include religious gatherings, commercial activities, entertainment events, transport systems, industrial operations, funerals, weddings, as well as the use of public address systems and generators.
To address the challenge, the Authority reminded the public of Ghana’s ambient noise control standards under GS 1222:2018, which define acceptable noise levels for different environments.
The EPA called on citizens to take practical steps to reduce noise pollution, including limiting the use of loudspeakers in residential areas, reducing volume levels at events, and ensuring proper maintenance of sound equipment.
It also urged motorists to avoid unnecessary horn use and discouraged the use of vehicles with faulty exhaust systems, noisy trucks, and motorbikes with damaged silencers.
“Install noisy machines away from common boundaries with adjoining facilities,” the Authority advised, adding that generator sets should be properly enclosed to reduce disturbance.
The EPA further cautioned against noise from open-door entertainment activities and urged organisers to confine sound to designated areas.
“Protect your hearing today for a healthier tomorrow — tune down the volume,” the statement added.
The Authority also called for collective action in raising awareness on the impact of noise pollution, stressing that prevention remains key to addressing the problem.
“Protecting the Environment — Our Collective Responsibility!” the EPA concluded.
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