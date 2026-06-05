EPA urges Ghanaians to report environmental offenders

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Jacob Paarechuga Anankware, has called on Ghanaians, particularly young people, to actively report individuals and organisations that engage in environmental offences.

According to him, protecting the environment requires collective action and active citizen participation to safeguard the country's natural resources and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Speaking at the 2026 Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative held at the West Africa Senior High School on 5 June under the theme "Forests and Economies", Prof. Anankware encouraged citizens to become active environmental stewards.

“Report environmental offences, innovate and volunteer. Speak up for your rivers, forests, beaches and communities,” he urged.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Prof. Anankware emphasised the crucial role young people play in shaping the country's environmental future.

“The future is not waiting for you. The future is already in your hands,” he said.

He encouraged the youth to plant and nurture trees, reduce littering, minimise the use of single-use plastics, join environmental clubs, learn about climate change, volunteer for environmental causes and champion sustainability initiatives within their communities.

Prof. Anankware stressed that the environmental decisions made today would have a lasting impact on future generations.

“The environmental choices we make today will shape the Ghana we inherit tomorrow,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the EPA's commitment to building a cleaner, greener, safer and more climate-resilient Ghana, noting that environmental protection is closely linked to national development, public health, security and social justice.

The Deputy CEO further called for stronger community participation in environmental restoration efforts, urging citizens to take ownership of initiatives aimed at protecting and restoring degraded ecosystems.

“May every tree planted today become a guardian of nature. May every community represented here become a partner in restoration,” he said.

Prof. Anankware expressed confidence that Ghana would continue to strengthen its position as a leader in environmental stewardship for the benefit of present and future generations.

Background

The Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative was officially launched last year by John Dramani Mahama as part of the government's broader environmental restoration agenda.

The initiative forms part of efforts to restore degraded landscapes and address the environmental damage caused by illegal mining and other activities that contribute to land degradation across the country.

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