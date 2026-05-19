IMF programme stabilised Ghana’s economy – Dr Richmond Atuahene

Banking consultant Dr Richmond Atuahene has said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has played a key role in stabilising Ghana’s major economic indicators, including inflation, the exchange rate and foreign reserves.

His comments come in the context of Ghana’s broader economic recovery following the successful completion of the country’s US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility programme with the IMF.

The government has announced that Ghana has exited the IMF-supported programme ahead of schedule and will now move into a non-financing Policy Coordination Instrument framework. According to authorities, the transition reflects improved macroeconomic stability and progress towards debt sustainability following a series of fiscal and structural reforms.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Monday, May 18, 2026, Dr Atuahene noted that the programme had delivered measurable stabilisation gains.

“The programme has shaped us; we have had inflation down, currency stability and the reserves, although we have not been able to do much on the social reforms,” he said.

Dr Atuahene described the development as a positive indicator for Ghana’s economic outlook.

“We’re on the right trajectory, and it’s a good beginning to go into economic growth,” he stated.

He also reflected on the difficult economic conditions between 2022 and 2023, when Ghana faced high inflation, widening fiscal deficits and significant currency depreciation.

“Looking at where we started in 2022-2023, it was terrible as far as inflation was concerned. The fiscal deficit was about 7.9 per cent, and the currency was depreciating like Usain Bolt. Our reserves at one time were $1.7 billion,” he recalled.

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