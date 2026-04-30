CCCFS praises EPA Ghana for publishing 233 EIA reports, urges deeper access at district level

Audio By Carbonatix
The Centre for Climate Change and Food Security has commended the Environmental Protection Authority Ghana for publishing 233 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports, describing the move as a major step toward transparency and accountability in Ghana’s environmental governance.
In a statement signed by Senior Research Fellow and Senior Technical Advisor at CCCFS, Dr Aaron Albert Aryeee, the organisation said the public release of the reports reflects growing responsiveness to long-standing calls by civil society, researchers, journalists, and affected communities for greater openness in environmental decision-making.
Environmental Impact Assessment reports play a critical role in evaluating how large-scale projects, including mining, infrastructure, industrial expansion, and energy developments could impact communities, ecosystems, and public health.
The Centre emphasised that such disclosures are essential to ensuring development does not come at the expense of environmental sustainability or community wellbeing.
“Development must never come at the cost of environmental destruction, community displacement, unsafe water sources, loss of livelihoods, or irreversible climate consequences,” the statement said.
According to CCCFS, making the reports public strengthens trust and allows citizens to better understand how projects may affect their land, water bodies, air quality, and livelihoods.
“Communities deserve access to information about projects that may directly affect their land, water bodies, air quality, farms, fisheries, and health outcomes,” the organisation noted.
Beyond transparency, the group said access to EIA reports enables meaningful public participation, improves accountability, and supports evidence-based journalism and policy advocacy.
“People cannot engage effectively in environmental governance if they are denied access to the evidence and assessments that shape decisions,” CCCFS stated.
The Centre added that open access to such information could also help prevent future conflicts between communities, companies, and government institutions by addressing concerns early.
However, CCCFS cautioned that publication alone is not enough and must be followed by active engagement and scrutiny.
“Publication must not be treated as a symbolic exercise. It must be followed by serious engagement, independent review, and responsive action where legitimate concerns are identified,” the statement stressed.
To deepen impact, the organisation is calling for the reports to be made available beyond online platforms, particularly at the district level, to ensure accessibility for affected communities.
“Copies should be made accessible at district assemblies to ensure that communities directly impacted by these projects can fully understand their implications and the proposed mitigation measures,” it said.
The group noted that local access would enable residents, especially those with limited proficiency in English to engage more effectively, ask questions, and seek clarification in their own languages.
CCCFS said it will independently review the published reports, focusing on issues such as water resource protection, land degradation, biodiversity conservation, pollution risks, climate vulnerability, and food systems.
“Where necessary, we shall raise concerns, provide recommendations, and advocate for corrective measures in the public interest,” the organisation stated.
It also encouraged other stakeholders including civil society groups, traditional authorities, journalists, and researchers to critically examine the reports.
“Environmental governance works best when citizens are informed and institutions are held accountable,” CCCFS added.
The Centre further urged EPA Ghana to institutionalize the publication of EIA reports as a standard practice.
“This action should mark the beginning of a stronger national culture of environmental openness, not the end of one,” it said.
CCCFS reaffirmed its commitment to advancing climate justice, food security, and accountable governance, stressing that Ghana’s future depends on development that protects both people and the environment.
Latest Stories
-
Former GWL MD begins constituency tour ahead of Savannah NPP chairmanship race
3 minutes
-
YEA leadership engages Central Region staff, reaffirms commitment to youth empowerment and staff welfare
13 minutes
-
Two dead, 2 in police custody after foiled robbery on Yapei–Tamale Highway
15 minutes
-
BoG warns inflation battle far from over despite stability gains
29 minutes
-
Akosombo 5th unit commissioned to strengthen national power supply – Energy Minister
33 minutes
-
Multimedia Group rolls out mega May Day Egg Sale, promises unbeatable prices
43 minutes
-
CCCFS praises EPA Ghana for publishing 233 EIA reports, urges deeper access at district level
53 minutes
-
Ghanaians should be advised against non-essential travel to South Africa – Minority
56 minutes
-
Government lifts curfew on Gushegu District communities following improved security
58 minutes
-
NACOC intercepts 5 million opiod tablets of tapentadol in major drug bust
1 hour
-
Ghana engages American aircraft manufacturer Boeing in renewed push to relaunch national carrier
1 hour
-
Leadership at Beloved Tanyigbe: Togbe Etoi Kodzo II speaks on his 9th Anniversary of Enstoolment
1 hour
-
E&P’s gold sale vindicates Damang bid – Sammy Gyamfi
1 hour
-
Employers urged to use AI to improve safety workplace
1 hour
-
NDPC chair calls for creation of auto zones to restore spatial planning discipline
1 hour