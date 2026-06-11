Corporate giants, century-old brands to be honoured at Ghana Platinum Excellence Awards

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s oldest and most enduring businesses are set to be recognised under a new national awards scheme that celebrates corporate longevity, resilience, and contributions to the country’s economic development.
The Ghana Platinum Excellence Awards, an initiative of Re-Focus Experience Ghana Limited, will honour companies, institutions, brands, and entrepreneurs that have survived decades of economic, political, and technological change while continuing to create jobs, generate wealth, and support national development.
Speaking to the media ahead of the official launch scheduled for July 2026, Chief Executive Officer of Re-Focus Experience Ghana Limited, Nii Saka Brown, said the awards seek to identify, document, celebrate, and learn from organisations that have stood the test of time.
“The Ghana Platinum Excellence Awards presents a unique opportunity to celebrate Ghana’s corporate heritage, promote a culture of sustainability and long-term thinking, inspire entrepreneurs to build businesses that endure, encourage strong governance and succession planning and showcase Ghana’s business success stories,” he said.
According to him, the initiative will also help preserve important aspects of Ghana’s economic history while positioning the country as a leader in recognising corporate longevity and institutional excellence.
Mr Brown noted that many businesses collapse shortly after establishment due to challenges such as poor management and weak succession planning. He said the collapse of such enterprises often results in the loss of valuable lessons, jobs, and economic opportunities.
“Some organisations have survived for over 40, 50, 75, and even 100 years. These institutions have demonstrated remarkable resilience and offer valuable lessons for today’s entrepreneurs and future business leaders. So the platform will reward these individuals and businesses,” he stated.
As part of the initiative, organisers will also host a high-level executive engagement event dubbed the Legacy Business Forum.
The forum is expected to bring together business leaders, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, development partners, academics, and industry experts to discuss strategies for building sustainable businesses that can thrive across generations.
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