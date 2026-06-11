Adu-Boahene trial: Witness denies claims of inter-branch fund transfers

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB)

Mildred Donkor, the third prosecution witness in the trial of Kwabena Adu-Boahene and two others, has disputed claims that UMB Bank branches independently transferred funds between themselves to satisfy withdrawal requests.

She insisted that such approvals could only come from the bank’s headquarters.

According to her, such transactions required authorisation from the bank’s headquarters.

In cross-examination led by Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea, counsel for the accused persons, the witness told the court that Mr Adu-Boahene and his wife had a special banking relationship with UMB Bank, resulting in arrangements that facilitated certain transactions.

She explained that certain transactions were undertaken because of the relationship between the customers and the bank, describing it as a practice extended to customers of a particular class.

The witness further confirmed that funds were at times transferred from BNC Communications Bureau Limited accounts to Advantage Solutions Limited accounts for transactional purposes.

She explained that when the BNC account was opened, cheque books were not immediately available, necessitating transfers through Advantage Solutions Limited to facilitate transactions.

Asked whether the movement of funds through various companies was intended to create a complex network for the benefit of the accused persons, Madam Donkor rejected the suggestion.

The witness disagreed with suggestions by the defence that she had personally withdrawn GH¢10.99 million from the BNC Operations Account through pre-signed cheques and withdrawal requests.

When further asked whether bank statements showed that she had withdrawn GH¢98.38 million from Advantage Solutions Limited and its subsidiary accounts, Madam Donkor said she could not confirm the figures.

The witness, however, maintained that she had previously testified that she kept records for reconciliation purposes and had indemnity arrangements relating to transactions undertaken on behalf of Advantage Solutions Limited and its subsidiaries.

She maintained that all transfers were carried out on the instructions of Mr Adu-Boahene and his wife, and that the requests were often described as urgent.

The witness said she was unaware of any state funds involved in the transactions and insisted she was merely performing her duties as a banker.

During proceedings, the defence tendered an email request dated February 11, 2020, relating to the BNC Operations account. The document was admitted into evidence without objection.

Mr Atta-Akyea also questioned the witness about her earlier statements concerning an alleged transfer of GH¢2.5 million to one Rashida.

The defence suggested that the claim had not formed part of her original statement to investigators at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Madam Donkor responded that the account she gave in court reflected answers she had previously provided to investigators through her lawyer during interactions.

She rejected a suggestion that the Rashad Sanny narrative had been introduced to secure favourable treatment from investigators.

The witness maintained that the account formed part of her version of events.

The case was adjourned to June 15, 2026.

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