Vanguard Assurance joins The Build Project as Official Insurance Partner

Ghana’s groundbreaking construction and lifestyle television platform, The Build Project, has announced Vanguard Assurance as its Official Insurance Partner ahead of the show’s premiere this June on Joy Prime.

The partnership brings together two brands committed to promoting security, confidence and long-term value within Ghana’s growing construction and property industry.

As Official Insurance Partner, Vanguard Assurance will play a key role in educating audiences on the importance of protecting homes, properties, construction projects and investments through reliable insurance solutions. The partnership is expected to highlight the often overlooked role insurance plays in building and property ownership.

Known for its strong presence in Ghana’s insurance sector, Vanguard Assurance offers a wide range of insurance products and services including home insurance, fire and burglary insurance, contractor all-risk insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance and other tailored solutions designed to protect individuals, businesses and assets.

Speaking on the partnership, Louis Sakyiamah also known as Lexis Bill, the executive producer of The Build Project, described Vanguard Assurance as a strategic partner whose values align with the vision of the show.

“Building is not only about creating beautiful spaces. It is also about protecting investments and ensuring peace of mind for homeowners, developers and businesses. Vanguard Assurance brings credibility, trust and expertise to this conversation, and we are excited to have them on board as part of this journey,” the representative said.

David Avor, Chief Operating Officer for Vanguard Assurance also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration and its impact on public education.

“We are proud to partner with The Build Project because it is a platform that speaks directly to homeowners, builders and property investors. Through this partnership, we want to help audiences understand the importance of insurance in safeguarding properties and construction projects while encouraging smarter and more secure investments,” David stated.

Produced by Sixel Ltd, The Build Project is set to redefine lifestyle and construction television in Ghana by combining architecture, home improvement, design inspiration, innovation and industry education into one engaging viewing experience.

The addition of Vanguard Assurance further strengthens the show’s growing network of credible industry partners committed to shaping the future of construction, property ownership and modern living in Ghana.

Audiences are encouraged to tune in to Joy Prime this June for the premiere of The Build Project.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.