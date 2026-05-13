Ayuda joins The Build Project as official services partner

Ghana’s fast-rising home and construction innovation platform, The Build Project, has announced Ayuda as its Official Services Partner ahead of the show’s highly anticipated premiere in June on Joy Prime.

The partnership brings together two brands focused on solving everyday challenges within Ghana’s housing, renovation and property ecosystem through innovation, accessibility and convenience.

Ayuda, a technology-driven services platform, is designed to connect users with trusted professionals and essential home services at the tap of a button. The app offers access to skilled artisans and service providers across multiple categories including plumbing, electrical works, cleaning, carpentry, painting, air-conditioning servicing, moving assistance, repairs and general home maintenance.

With convenience, reliability and speed at the center of its operations, Ayuda is positioning itself as a modern solution for homeowners, tenants, developers and busy professionals looking for verified service providers without the stress traditionally associated with sourcing artisans.

Speaking on the partnership, producers of The Build Project described Ayuda as a natural fit for the vision of the show.

“The Build Project is not just about construction and beautiful spaces. It is about creating practical solutions for people building, renovating and maintaining homes. Ayuda fits perfectly into that ecosystem because beyond inspiration, viewers also need access to reliable services they can trust,” Louis Sakyiamah, also known as Lexis Bill, the executive producer stated.

The Build Project is expected to redefine lifestyle and construction television in Ghana by blending design, architecture, home improvement, innovation, storytelling and industry partnerships into an engaging television experience.

Through this partnership, Ayuda will feature prominently across the show’s ecosystem, helping audiences understand how technology can simplify access to essential home services while improving quality and accountability within the sector.

The collaboration also reinforces the growing importance of digital platforms in Ghana’s evolving real estate and home improvement industry, especially among younger homeowners and urban professionals seeking smarter and faster solutions.

Industry watchers believe the partnership will further strengthen The Build Project’s position as more than just a television show, but a platform connecting audiences to credible brands, products and services shaping the future of building and living in Ghana.

The Build Project premieres this June on Joy Prime, and audiences are being encouraged to tune in for what promises to be one of Ghana’s most exciting and impactful lifestyle and construction television experiences yet.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.