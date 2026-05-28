Phomi joins The Build Project as Official Wall Cladding Partner

Ghana’s construction and design industry continues to rally behind The Build Project as global surfacing and wall innovation brand PHOMI joins the show as its Official Wall Cladding Partner ahead of the program’s highly anticipated premiere in June.

The partnership brings one of the world’s most innovative decorative surface brands into what is quickly becoming Ghana’s most talked-about construction and renovation television platform.

Known for its eco-friendly and visually striking wall cladding solutions, PHOMI has built a reputation for transforming ordinary spaces into premium architectural experiences through advanced mineral composite technology that replicates natural textures such as stone, wood, concrete, leather, and weave finishes.

As Official Wall Cladding Partner, PHOMI products and expertise will feature prominently throughout The Build Project, offering viewers practical insight into modern wall finishing solutions, surface aesthetics, durability, installation techniques, and contemporary design possibilities suitable for both residential and commercial spaces.

Speaking on the partnership, Louis Sakyiamah, also known as Lexis Bill, Executive Producer of The Build Project described the collaboration as a major addition to the show’s growing ecosystem of industry-leading brands.

“PHOMI represents innovation, design excellence, and the future of modern finishing solutions. Their products immediately elevate spaces visually while also offering durability and versatility. Having them join The Build Project allows viewers to experience world-class wall cladding solutions in a practical and relatable way.”

Managing Director of PHOMI, Godwin Porda also expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that the show presents the perfect platform to educate and inspire the Ghanaian market about modern surfacing solutions.

“The Build Project aligns perfectly with our vision of inspiring better spaces through innovative surface solutions. This partnership gives us an opportunity to demonstrate how modern wall cladding can completely transform homes and commercial environments while remaining practical, durable, and aesthetically unique.”

The Build Project follows a real-life renovation journey from concept to completion, spotlighting the products, professionals, brands, and decisions shaping modern construction and renovation in Ghana. The show blends education, entertainment, and practical industry insights in a format designed for homeowners, developers, contractors, architects, and design enthusiasts alike.

With PHOMI now joining a growing list of strategic partners across roofing, insurance, tiles, technology, and home solutions, the show continues to position itself as a first-of-its-kind platform connecting audiences directly to the brands driving Ghana’s building and renovation industry.

The Build Project premieres this June on Joy Prime and Joy News.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.