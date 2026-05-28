Two arrested over boy’s kidnapping in Nanumba South

Audio By Carbonatix
Police in the Northern Region have detained two suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a boy in Kabulya, Nanumba South District.
JoyNews sources say three men were spotted at a drinking bar in Bimbila on 26 May 2026 at midnight when police moved in. One was arrested while two others escaped.
A second suspect was detained on Thursday morning after police acted on intelligence.
The men are believed to be part of a syndicate operating in the Eastern Corridor enclave of the Northern Region. Joynews sources said police have made significant progress and are closing in on other suspects.
Officers have also received information about a threat to another Fulbe chief, who has reportedly paid more than 20,000 cedis to avoid being abducted.
The Kabulya case
Young Issah Ali was abducted by unknown men in the Nanumba South District.
Two family members were attacked during the incident and have been given police medical forms to seek treatment.
The kidnappers later used the boy’s phone to contact his family and demanded 100,000 cedis for his release.
Meanwhile the young boy's location is still unknown.
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