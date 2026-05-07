Police arrest man over viral threats against security personnel

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect identified as Opoku Emmanuel for allegedly threatening Police and Military personnel in a viral video circulated on social media.

The arrest was carried out by the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) in collaboration with officers at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Police, the suspect, who appeared masked in the video, allegedly incited violence and warned security personnel against attempting to arrest armed robbers.

In the footage, he reportedly threatened to kill any Police officer who engaged him during such operations.

A Police statement said suspect Opoku Emmanuel was arrested on Thursday, May 7, at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

“The IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) in collaboration with the Police at Jacobu has arrested suspect Opoku Emmanuel for inciting violence and issuing threats in a viral video against Police and Military personnel,” the statement said.

The Police further indicated that the suspect is currently in custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned before court.

“Suspect Opoku Emmanuel is currently in Police custody and will be put before the court,” the statement added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.