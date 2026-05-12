Court convicts 12 more sanitation offenders in Kumasi

Barely a day after the conviction of six sanitation offenders, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) arraigned 12 more offenders before the Prempeh Assembly District Court One for prosecution.

The court, presided over by His Worship Kwaku Ansah Akrofi, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, found all 12 accused guilty after they pleaded guilty to offences under Section 56(a and b) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

The accused are Janet Kyeremateng, 56; Benedicta Yaa Adongo, 43; Cloton Parker, 25; Janet Kwarteng, 48; Rebecca Addai Manu, 30; Augustina Botwe, 35; Enock Opoku, 35; Senyo Glah, 45; Patricia Anagbosa, 40; Esther Gyamfi, 40; and Victoria Antwi, 41.

The court imposed a fine of 100 penalty units, equivalent to GHS 1,200.00, on each offender, with a 14-day prison term in default.

They were also bound over to be of good behaviour for six months.

Kadija Dramani, 18, received leniency from the court due to her age and status as a stranger. She was fined 40 penalty units, equivalent to GHS 480.00.

Presenting the facts, KMA Prosecutor Enock Nkansah told the court that the accused were arrested by the Assembly’s Metro Guards for illegally dumping waste separately at MTN Roundabout, Otumfuo Roundabout, WAEC, and opposite the Kumasi Zoo between May 11 and 12, 2026.

Authorities in Kumasi have waged a war on sanitation, with the Public Relations Officer of the KMA, Henrietta Aboagye, stating that the KMA is no longer tolerating the "business as usual" approach to littering.

She noted that the court strictly applied the KMA sanitation by-laws to ensure the sentence served as a deterrent to others.

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