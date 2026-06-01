Chinese businessman remanded for stealing 

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a Chinese businessman into police custody on charges of stealing 440 bundles of T-shirts worth GH¢3 million.

Evan Yung is said to have stolen the items from a warehouse in Fadama, Greater Accra Region, on November 11, 2025.

Yung, 36, charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the court that Yung was a resident of Osu, Accra.

The complainant, whose name has been withheld, is also a Chinese residing at Osu.

The prosecution said that in May 2025, the complainant’s mother was sick, and he had to attend to her in China.

It said the complainant handed over his warehouse located at Fadama to the accused.

The warehouse, prosecution said, was filled with 440 bundles of T-shirts valued at GH¢3 million.

The complainant left the country in May and returned in November 2025, only to be told by the accused that he had sold the goods to his customers who could not pay.

Prosecution said the complainant waited for weeks, but the accused could not redeem the sales.

A report was, therefore, made to the police, and the accused person was arrested.

In his caution statement, he admitted the offence.

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