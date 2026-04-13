Unemployed jailed 18 months for stealing civil engineer’s valuables 

Audio By Carbonatix
A 23-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for stealing valuables belonging to a civil engineer.
The convict, Yaw Mensah, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Frank Acheampong, who is prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Robert Addo, that the complainant, Daniel Awuku, a civil engineer, and the convict both resided at Afari, near Nkawie.
He said on April 1, 2026, a Police General Sergeant, Annor, while returning from duty, spotted the convict at a corner attempting to open an HP laptop under suspicious circumstances.
The officer confronted Mensah, who attempted to flee but was quickly overpowered and arrested and subsequently handed over to the Nkawie Police.
ASP Acheampong said in his caution statement that Mensah admitted stealing the HP laptop and two Android mobile phones, all valued at GH¢8,000.00, from the complainant’s car, which had been left unlocked.
The convict later led police to the complainant’s residence and demonstrated how he carried out the theft.
The complainant subsequently identified the stolen items and lodged a formal complaint with the police.
Following investigations, Mensah was charged and brought before the court, which sentenced him to 18 months' imprisonment.
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