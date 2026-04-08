Motorist remanded in custody for hitting four-year-old girl

A 23-year-old motorist has been remanded into prison custody by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region on three charges.

Kwame Ebenezer was charged with negligently causing harm, driving without a license and without insurance.

His plea was not accepted and will be brought back to court on April 21, 2026, as the police await a testing officer’s report.

Police Inspector Kwaku Frimpong, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Robert Addo that Ebenezer committed the offences on November 08, 2025, at Manso-Tetrem.

He said, at about 17:00 hours that day, Ebenezer was riding an unregistered Haogin motorcycle and knocked down Richlove Adugyamfi, a four-year-old girl, who was crossing the road at that time.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Nkawie- Toase government Hospital, but was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, where she died the next day on admission.

A report was made to the Nkawie Police, and he was arrested and granted Police enquiry bail, but he jumped bail and went into hiding till April 06, 2026, when he was rearrested.

After further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

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