53-year-old mechanic remanded for allegedly causing harm

A 53-year-old mechanic has been remanded into prison custody by the Kwadaso Circuit Court for allegedly causing harm to a man following a misunderstanding over a car battery.

The accused, Raymond Amponsah, pleaded not guilty to the charge and is expected to reappear before the court on June 16, 2026.

Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Jephthah Appau, that the complainant, Methuselah Dadzie, a washing bay operator, is the brother of the victim, Matthew Tanokah, both of whom are residents of North Suntreso.

The prosecution said that on April 27, 2026, at about 1630 hours, Amponsah allegedly stabbed Mr Tanokah in the stomach during a misunderstanding over a car battery in the presence of the complainant and subsequently fled the scene.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained serious injuries and bled profusely. He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Chief Inspector Kwabi said the complainant later assisted the police in tracing the suspect to his hideout on April 28, 2026, leading to his arrest.

According to the prosecution, on May 1, 2026, the accused led investigators to the crime scene but was unable to retrieve the knife allegedly used in the attack, claiming he had disposed of it after the incident.

During investigations, Amponsah admitted to the act but told police that he reacted after being slapped by the victim during the confrontation.

Following investigations, he was formally charged with causing harm and arraigned before the court.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.