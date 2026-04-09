Mason goes on remand for stealing

The Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region has remanded a 30-year-old mason into prison custody for unlawful entry, causing damage and stealing.

Solomon Wereko pleaded not guilty to the three charges and will be brought back to court on April 22, 2026.

Police Inspector Kwaku Frimpong, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Robert Addo that both the complainant, Asor Gyamfi, a trader and Wereko were residents of Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District.

He said that on April 04, 2026, at dawn, the complainant sent her two sons on an errand, and upon reaching their mother’s store, they saw that the lights they had switched off the previous night had been switched on.

They went closer and saw the suspect inside the shop.

They raised an alarm, and the complainant, together with some people, rushed to the scene.

A report was made to the Mpasatia Police, and the officers who accompanied the complainant to the scene arrested and detained Wereko for investigation.

According to the prosecution, the police visited the scene with him, and he demonstrated how he climbed a lotto kiosk beside the complainant’s shop, damaged it and passed through the front roof, broke the padlock and entered the shop.

The prosecution said the suspect, after entering, took away 14 bottles of liquid soap, 30 pairs of hand gloves, three electrical cables, and five pairs of socks, all valued at GHS 1,160, from the shop.

However, in his caution statement, he admitted unlawful entry but denied causing damage and stealing.

After further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

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