Letter to President Mahama on stalled Agenda 111 Project in Adaklu

Dear President Mahama,

I write as a concerned Ghanaian citizen, motivated by patriotism and a sincere desire to see both Ghana and the Adaklu District prosper.

First, permit me to congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr President, beyond the efforts of your capable appointees in the Adaklu District, I wish to draw your attention to a pressing healthcare challenge facing our people.

The Adaklu District is divided into five sub-districts — Ahunda, Helekpe, Sofa, Wumenu, and Waya—and has nineteen (19) health facilities providing varying levels of healthcare services.

However, the district does not have a single hospital. Healthcare delivery is currently supported by seven (7) health centres, twelve (12) CHPS compounds, and four (4) semi-detached staff quarters used as accommodation for nurses.

As a result, critical cases must be referred to facilities outside the district, including the Central Tongu District Hospital, the Ho Municipal Hospital, and the Ho Teaching Hospital. Sadly, there have been several instances where patients have lost their lives while being transported to these referral facilities. These are avoidable tragedies that could be significantly reduced if Adaklu had a functional district hospital.

Mr President, the Holy Scriptures remind us in Luke 12:48 that: “From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.”

Your predecessor, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, received comparatively fewer votes in the Adaklu Constituency, yet his administration invested substantially in the district's development.

As his first District Chief Executive of Adaklu District from 2017 to 2021, I had the privilege of supervising and witnessing the implementation of several transformative projects, including the Spanish Water Project, the Austria Strabag Water Project, the tarring of the Akwetey–Anfoe–Waya Road, the construction of the ultra-modern District Court and Magistrate’s Bungalow, the One District One Ambulance initiative, the establishment of the Ghana National Fire Service station with a fire tender, Police Stations, the Regional Resource and Youth Centre at Adaklu Tsriefe, and the Agenda 111 District Hospital at Adaklu Waya.

While most of these projects have been completed and are serving the people, the Agenda 111 Hospital remains stalled and uncompleted.

Mr President, your own contribution to the development of Adaklu is also well recognised. The E-Block Senior High School model at Adaklu Abuadi-Tsriefe, now known as Gbekor Senior High School, together with the Adaklu District Assembly Complex Hall, remains a visible legacy of your commitment to the district.

When President Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017, the E-Block project was incomplete. Through additional investments, modern boys’ and girls’ dormitories were constructed, enabling the school to become fully operational. Today, Gbekor SHS stands as one of the most significant educational infrastructure projects in the district.

It is therefore my humble appeal that your government urgently resume, complete, equip, and operationalise the Agenda 111 District Hospital at Waya.

As former President Akufo-Addo aptly stated: “We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life.”

The Agenda 111 initiative was conceived to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved districts and improve access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians. Yet the people of Adaklu continue to face systemic barriers, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and operational challenges that limit access to essential medical services.

Your Excellency, a healthy district is a wealthy district. Sustainable healthcare transformation requires not only the construction of physical infrastructure but also investment in human resources, medical equipment, and efficient operational systems.

The people of Adaklu deserve a healthcare system where poverty and geographical location do not determine survival, and where healthcare professionals are adequately supported and motivated to serve.

I am confident that under your leadership, this urgent matter will receive the attention it deserves. I respectfully urge your government to prioritise the completion of the Agenda 111 District Hospital so that the people of Adaklu may finally access the quality healthcare they have long awaited.

Thank you for your time, service to the nation, and thoughtful consideration of this appeal.

Yours sincerely,

Donkor Kadey, Former Adaklu District Chief Executive

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.