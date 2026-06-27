Agenda 111: Barker-Vormawor urges Ken Agyapong to speak so alleged corrupt deals can be investigated

Audio By Carbonatix
Democracy Hub convener and lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has urged former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong to publicly disclose any information he possesses regarding alleged corruption in the implementation of the Agenda 111 hospital project.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile, Mr. Barker-Vormawor argued that allegations of corruption involving public funds should not be treated as internal party matters but rather as issues of national importance deserving public scrutiny and possible state investigation.
"I encourage Ken to speak, so that we, those who are interested in how the public purse is protected, can figure out how those procurement deals were made and how corruption infested the process," he said.
His comments come amid growing controversy over recent statements by Mr. Agyapong, who has alleged that corruption undermined the implementation of the Agenda 111 projects and suggested that contracts connected to the initiative were improperly awarded.
According to Mr. Barker-Vormawor, any information relating to the misuse of public resources should be brought into the open regardless of the political consequences.
"That data is supposed to come out. It can never become a proper argument to say, 'Don't disclose this because we also know things about you.' The question is whether our responsibility is to the people of Ghana or to an internal network that protects itself at the expense of the Republic," he stated.
He criticised what he described as attempts to discourage public discussion of alleged wrongdoing for the sake of preserving party unity, insisting that accountability must take precedence over political considerations.
"I would rather they fight it out to the extent that it becomes a matter the state is interested in prosecuting," he added.
Mr. Barker-Vormawor maintained that the focus should not be on silencing individuals who raise allegations but on investigating whether corruption occurred and identifying those responsible.
"The bigger issue for me is not who is speaking. It is whether there was corruption in the procurement process and whether public resources were abused. Those are the questions Ghanaians deserve answers to," he said.
His remarks come as the NPP's National Disciplinary Committee prepares to investigate petitions filed against Mr. Agyapong over comments that some party members consider detrimental to party unity and cohesion.
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