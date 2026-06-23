NPP coordinators petition NEC, demand evidence from Ken Agyapong or disciplinary action

Audio By Carbonatix
A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Electoral Area Coordinators in the Greater Accra Region has petitioned the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) to take action against former flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong over what they describe as "concerning conduct" towards the party.
Mr Agyapong made headlines last week after criticising the NPP for failing to complete the Afari Hospital in Kumasi during the party's eight years in government. He later granted a radio interview in which he threatened to expose the party and some of its members.
His comments have sparked criticism from some party members, with the coordinators becoming the latest group to call for action.
Petition demands evidence
In the petition, the coordinators argued that Mr Agyapong's public statements, particularly allegations of wrongdoing within the party, could damage the NPP's image if they are not substantiated. They therefore called on him to provide evidence to support his claims.
"Over the past several months, we have observed with increasing concern a pattern of public commentary by Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong directed at party leaders, party institutions and critical party positions," the group stated.
"We are particularly concerned by reports of a recent media interview in which Hon. Kennedy Agyapong allegedly threatened to disclose confidential information and documents relating to the affairs of the party. We attach copies of relevant reports and recordings available to us in support of this petition," it added.
The petitioners argued that any member of the party with credible evidence of wrongdoing, misconduct, corruption, abuse of office or breaches of party rules should submit such information to the appropriate party structures and lawful authorities for investigation.
"If any member of the party is in possession of credible evidence of wrongdoing, misconduct, corruption, abuse of office or breaches of party rules, such information should be submitted to the appropriate party organs and lawful authorities for investigation and action," the petition stated.
The coordinators further urged the NEC to direct Mr Agyapong to submit any evidence in his possession so that the alleged wrongdoing can be properly investigated.
"Such a process would strengthen public confidence in the party's commitment to accountability and transparency," they said.
Call for unity and discipline
The petitioners also called on the party leadership to take steps to preserve unity, discipline and cohesion within the NPP.
They urged the party to determine whether Mr Agyapong's conduct is consistent with its principles, traditions and constitutional provisions.
In addition, they called for stronger guidance on public communications by senior party members and appealed to the leadership to reassure members across the country that the party remains united and focused on its objective of returning to power in 2028.
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