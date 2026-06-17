FACT CHECK: Kennedy Agyapong’s claim that NPP government didn’t do anything in 8 years to complete Afari hospital false

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has said his party “didn’t do anything” to complete the 500-bed Afari Military Hospital during the party’s 8 years in office between 2017 and 2024.

The hospital, which started during the Kufuor regime, has gone through the governments of Mills, Mahama and Akufo-Addo without being operationalised.

And in recent weeks, the Minority in Parliament has accused the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of neglecting the facility, which they say is “almost at completion level”, while KATH’s Accident & Emergency Centre remains overcrowded.

However, in a surprise twist, the Minority and the NPP, have been tackled by their own, Kennedy Agyapong, who has slammed them for not doing anything in 8 years to complete the hospital and should therefore, not blame the NDC.

What Kennedy Agyapong said

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Agyapong told reporters:

“This hospital was started by President John Agyekum Kufuor. NDC came to start it, and when we came, I am NPP, and I am telling you the gospel truth, I was the chairman for Defence and Interior, and we didn’t do anything.”

“We were there for eight years, and we didn’t do it. When somebody comes for 15 months, then you have a problem.”

Verdict

The emphatic claim by Kennedy Agyapong is false.

Fact-check

Records obtained by Joy Online contradict the “we didn’t do anything” claim by Kennedy Agyapong.

Project progress

A November 2024 status report by project consultants shows the Akufo-Addo government advanced the hospital from 40% inherited in 2017 to near-completion by November 2024 — two months before handing over power to the NDC.

Funding committed

- 2008: Original contract cost was $180m, backed by a loan agreement.

- ⁠The contractor has been fully paid the original contract sum of $180 million. Furthermore - 2018: The Akufo-Addo government paid $19.3m to the contractor for contract variations, after delays between 2009-2017. In addition,

- 2023: Paid $2.5m of a $3m final tranche to the contractor to complete works.

The data therefore shows that the NPP government advanced the hospital project substantially, from a status of 40% complete in 2017 to about 97% complete by 2024.

Conclusion

While Agyapong is correct that the hospital was not operationalised under the NPP, the claim that the government “didn’t do anything” is not supported by evidence of progress and funding, and therefore, false.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.