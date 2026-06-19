NPP can’t afford internal battles ahead of 2028 – Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong

Dr Bryan Acheampong has warned that continued infighting within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could undermine efforts to return the party to power in the 2028 general election.

The former presidential aspirant said the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections should serve as a reminder of the importance of unity and collective purpose.

He argued that the party cannot afford to expend energy on internal disputes when it faces the larger task of rebuilding public confidence.

According to him, every moment spent on factional battles weakens the party’s ability to reorganise and effectively challenge its political opponents.

He urged members to place the interests of the NPP above personal differences and political rivalries.

Dr Acheampong stressed that unity should not be viewed as a sign of weakness but rather as a strategic necessity for any political organisation seeking electoral success.

He said the NPP’s future depends on its ability to reconcile differences and work towards a common objective.

“Our party suffered a painful defeat in 2024. The single most important task before us between now and 2028 is to rebuild, to reunite, and to return to power,” he stated.

“Every day we spend fighting one another is a day we hand freely to our opponents. Unity is not weakness. Unity is how we win.”

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