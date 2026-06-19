Petition filed against Ken Agyapong over anti-NPP comments, misconduct

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has filed a petition with the party’s General Secretary, seeking disciplinary review of outspoken lawmaker Kennedy Ohene Agyapong over what he described as a “pattern of misconduct” detrimental to party unity ahead of the 2028 elections.

The petition, dated June 18 and submitted by Charles Opoku, Deputy National TESCON Coordinator from New Juaben South Constituency, accused Mr. Agyapong of repeatedly making public statements against fellow NPP members and opposing official party positions in ways that have “brought the image of the party into disrepute."

Opoku, who said he has served the party for 14 years, argued that such conduct violates Article 3 of the NPP constitution, which requires members to “be truthful and loyal to the party” and “protect and promote the good name of the party."

He singled out Mr. Agyapong’s recent criticism of the NPP Minority Caucus over the Afari Military Hospital impasse, alleging the Assin Central MP used “outright lies and false fabrications” to undermine the party’s efforts to get the government to complete and operationalize the facility.

The petition also raised concerns about the activities of “The Base," a group that emerged after the NPP presidential primary.

Mr. Opoku said the group’s operations outside recognized party structures have created anxiety among grassroots members and risk undermining the authority of established party institutions.

A further “matter of grave concern," according to the petition, was a recent media interview in which Mr. Agyapong was reported to have threatened to disclose confidential party documents.

The petitioner said the MP is on record stating he will “attack the NPP party in June/July 2027” and will “never campaign for the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections."

Opoku noted that such remarks have generated anxiety among party members and supporters nationwide.

He urged that if Mr. Agyapong has information relating to wrongdoing, misconduct, or corruption within the party, the interests of transparency require that it be disclosed to appropriate party organs or state institutions without delay, rather than being used as a recurring public threat.

The petitioner attached copies of the relevant interview and media reports and asked the National Executive Committee and appropriate party organs to review the material as part of their assessment. He said the submission was made “in the interest of party unity and the long-term success of the New Patriotic Party."

The petition comes as the NPP, now in opposition after its defeat in the 2024 elections, works to reorganise ahead of the 2028 polls.

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