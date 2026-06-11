Operationalise Trede Agenda 111 Hospital to ease pressure on KATH – Dr Kingsley Agyemang urges government

Abuakwa South MP and member of Parliament's Health Committee, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has called on the Mahama administration to immediately operationalise the completed Trede Agenda 111 Hospital in the Ashanti Region, arguing that the facility could help ease mounting pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

His appeal comes at a time when KATH is grappling with severe congestion, forcing its Accident and Emergency Centre to temporarily suspend new admissions after exceeding its capacity.

Dr. Agyemang made the call during an inspection tour of selected abandoned and non-operational health facilities in the Ashanti Region by the Minority Caucus on Parliament's Health Committee.

During a visit to the Trede facility, the lawmaker expressed frustration that the 100-bed hospital remains closed despite being fully completed, equipped and commissioned.

"It’s so disheartening. This is the completed Trede Agenda 111 hospital facility with staff quarters. Two-bedroom apartments and suites are ready. There are TV screens and every fitting that needs to be fixed is ready, but the hospital is not opened," he said.

According to him, the hospital has all the infrastructure and equipment required to begin serving patients immediately, with staffing being the only outstanding challenge.

"All that the hospital needs is human beings to come and work there. Mr. President, we dey beg you. Just bring the nurses and doctors to come and work here for us," he appealed.

The MP noted that the hospital was commissioned in December 2024 and remains in a state that allows for immediate use.

"Everything is ready and it was commissioned in December 2024. These flat screens, all the air conditioners and ceiling fans are working. There is light and everything is being left to go waste," he lamented.

Dr. Agyemang argued that activating the facility would significantly reduce the burden on major health centres in the Ashanti Region, especially KATH, which continues to receive overwhelming numbers of patients from across the country.

"It’s a 100-bed hospital, including Accident and Emergency. Government, we beg you, come and operationalise the facility," he stated.

He further warned that keeping completed health facilities idle undermines efforts to improve healthcare access and expand service delivery across the country.

The Abuakwa South legislator therefore urged government to prioritise the recruitment and deployment of doctors, nurses and other health professionals to the facility to enable it to begin serving residents of Trede and surrounding communities.

The Minority Caucus says its ongoing inspection exercise seeks to highlight completed but non-operational health projects across the country and push for their immediate activation to help address growing pressure on existing healthcare facilities.

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