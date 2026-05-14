Unemployed man remanded for stealing trader’s money 

The District Magistrate Court in Enchi has remanded an unemployed man into police custody for stealing GH¢20,000 from a trader at the Asankrangwa-Takoradi lorry station in the Western Region.

Although Abraham William Abudu Hakim, the accused, pleaded guilty simpliciter to the charge of stealing, His Worship Lawrance Buanor-Bue deferred his sentence to May 14, 2026.

Police Inspector Stephen Offei Asante, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Genevieve Gyan, was a trader based in Asankrangwa, and Hakim resided in the same vicinity as her (complainant).

He said the complainant and Hakim knew each other prior to the incident.

According to him, on May 4, 2026, around 9:30 am, Hakim went to the Asankrangwa-Takoradi lorry station, where the complainant operated a drinks shop, and pleaded with her to hire him as a Labourer.

Prosecution said the complainant agreed and authorised him to arrange the drinks in the shop.

Inspector Offei Asante said that when Hakim left the shop around 1:00 pm, the complainant discovered that a cash sum of GH¢20,000, which she kept in the shop along with her daily sales, had been stolen.

The complainant suspected Hakim, and while searching for him, she had information that he was at a place where they allegedly sold cannabis.

The complainant went to the place, found Hakim, and, with the help of the people nearby, he was apprehended and handed over to the police in Asankrangwa.

He was re-arrested and cautioned, but later admitted the offence and handed GH¢13,200 to the police.

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