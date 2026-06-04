Africa must gain more from billion-dollar cocoa-chocolate industry—Agric Minister

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has called for Africa to derive greater value from the billion-dollar cocoa and chocolate industry, stressing the need for structural transformation in the continent’s agricultural systems to ensure producers benefit more from the value chain.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values on June 4, Mr. Opoku said food sovereignty in the 21st century cannot be achieved through primary production alone.

“Food sovereignty in the 21st century cannot be achieved through primary food production alone,” he stated, adding that Africa must move beyond the export of raw materials.

He noted that although Africa produces about 70 percent of the world’s cocoa beans, it captures only a small share of the value generated by the global chocolate industry.

“Africa produces approximately 70 percent of the world’s cocoa beans, yet receives only a fraction of the value generated by the global chocolate industry,” he said.

He further indicated that the global chocolate industry is valued at about $129 billion, while Africa’s share remains below 5 percent.

“The global chocolate industry is estimated at $129 billion, and Africa’s share is less than 5 percent. This imbalance exists across numerous agricultural commodities,” he noted.

Mr. Opoku lamented that African economies continue to export raw materials and import finished products, describing it as a cycle of dependency.

“We export raw materials and import finished products. We export value and import dependency,” he said.

He stressed that achieving food sovereignty requires deliberate investments in agro-processing and value addition across the continent.

“Food sovereignty requires structural transformation. It requires investment in agro-processing. It requires connecting farms to factories,” he stated.

He further called for improved infrastructure, including storage facilities, irrigation systems, transport networks, and stronger agricultural research institutions.

“It requires building storage facilities, irrigation systems, transportation infrastructure, and agricultural research institutions,” he added.

Mr. Opoku also highlighted the importance of empowering women and young people, describing them as the backbone of Africa’s agricultural sector.

“It requires empowering women and young people who constitute the backbone of Africa’s agricultural workforce,” he said.

He further urged the adoption of modern technologies in agriculture, including digital tools, mobile finance, satellite mapping, artificial intelligence, and climate-smart farming practices.

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