Africa must gain more from billion-dollar cocoa-chocolate industry—Agric Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has called for Africa to derive greater value from the billion-dollar cocoa and chocolate industry, stressing the need for structural transformation in the continent’s agricultural systems to ensure producers benefit more from the value chain.
Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values on June 4, Mr. Opoku said food sovereignty in the 21st century cannot be achieved through primary production alone.
“Food sovereignty in the 21st century cannot be achieved through primary food production alone,” he stated, adding that Africa must move beyond the export of raw materials.
He noted that although Africa produces about 70 percent of the world’s cocoa beans, it captures only a small share of the value generated by the global chocolate industry.
“Africa produces approximately 70 percent of the world’s cocoa beans, yet receives only a fraction of the value generated by the global chocolate industry,” he said.
He further indicated that the global chocolate industry is valued at about $129 billion, while Africa’s share remains below 5 percent.
“The global chocolate industry is estimated at $129 billion, and Africa’s share is less than 5 percent. This imbalance exists across numerous agricultural commodities,” he noted.
Mr. Opoku lamented that African economies continue to export raw materials and import finished products, describing it as a cycle of dependency.
“We export raw materials and import finished products. We export value and import dependency,” he said.
He stressed that achieving food sovereignty requires deliberate investments in agro-processing and value addition across the continent.
“Food sovereignty requires structural transformation. It requires investment in agro-processing. It requires connecting farms to factories,” he stated.
He further called for improved infrastructure, including storage facilities, irrigation systems, transport networks, and stronger agricultural research institutions.
“It requires building storage facilities, irrigation systems, transportation infrastructure, and agricultural research institutions,” he added.
Mr. Opoku also highlighted the importance of empowering women and young people, describing them as the backbone of Africa’s agricultural sector.
“It requires empowering women and young people who constitute the backbone of Africa’s agricultural workforce,” he said.
He further urged the adoption of modern technologies in agriculture, including digital tools, mobile finance, satellite mapping, artificial intelligence, and climate-smart farming practices.
Latest Stories
-
Health ministry query to KATH CEO ‘a knee-jerk response’—KADA
4 minutes
-
Building Economic Resilience: How FILMA is creating dignified livelihoods in rural Ghana
9 minutes
-
Gov’t prioritising roads, markets and hospitals to improve lives and create jobs – Vice President
10 minutes
-
Government considering mandatory photo ID checks for pornographic websites — Sam George
11 minutes
-
Ministers making ‘huge sacrifice’ to deliver government’s agenda – Vice President
12 minutes
-
Oranges, Tangerines, and Lemons: Small fruits with big benefits for men
12 minutes
-
Aflao Paramount Chief rejects Interior Minister’s claims on ‘illegal routes’, defends border communities
22 minutes
-
FAO strengthens approach to accelerate agrifood systems transformation in Africa
23 minutes
-
Beyond historical pathways: Securing the Volta-Togo border in an era of emerging threats
35 minutes
-
Ghana nominates Dr Sylvia Adusu for election to ITLOS
40 minutes
-
Word champions shine at maiden Junior Journal Spelling Bee Competition
40 minutes
-
Agric Minister demands 10% budget allocation for agriculture in Africa
40 minutes
-
Africa must gain more from billion-dollar cocoa-chocolate industry—Agric Minister
42 minutes
-
KNUST-German Partnership advances innovative solutions to textile and plastic waste
45 minutes
-
Agriculture can eliminate youth unemployment in Africa—Agric Minister
49 minutes