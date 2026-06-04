Agric Minister demands 10% budget allocation for agriculture in Africa

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has criticised the low investment in agriculture across Africa and called on governments to allocate at least 10 percent of their annual budgets to the sector to boost food security and economic growth.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty, and Values on Thursday, June 4, Mr. Opoku warned that agriculture cannot deliver its full potential in transforming African economies without sustained and adequate funding.

He stressed that while African governments made commitments under the Maputo Declaration of 2003 and reaffirmed them under the Kampala Declaration, implementation has remained weak.

“Under these frameworks, our governments pledged to allocate at least 10 percent of their national budgets to agriculture and rural development as a means of unlocking the continent’s vast agricultural potential and accelerating economic transformation,” he noted.

However, he said the reality on the ground paints a different picture.

“Evidence across the continent suggests that many countries are yet to fulfill this commitment. In some countries, agriculture receives less than one percent of their national budget,” he said.

He added that some countries allocate only two to three percent, while others provide as little as 0.6 percent, describing the situation as grossly inadequate for a sector that employs the majority of Africa’s workforce.

“Such levels of investment are grossly inadequate for a sector that employs the majority of Africa’s workforce, feeds its population, and holds the key to industrialisation, poverty reduction, and economic growth,” he stated.

Mr. Opoku further called on African parliaments to play a stronger oversight role in ensuring that governments honour their commitments to the agricultural sector.

“This is where African parliaments must rise to the occasion. Parliaments have a constitutional responsibility to exercise oversight over public expenditure and government policy implementation,” he said.

He urged lawmakers to hold the executive accountable and ensure that budgetary promises translate into real development outcomes.

“They must hold the executive accountable and ensure that promises made to African citizens are translated into concrete budgetary commitments and measurable outcomes,” he said.

The minister added that parliamentarians must scrutinise national budgets and demand accountability when agricultural allocations fall below agreed continental targets.

“Parliamentarians must demand answers when agricultural allocations fall below agreed continental targets. They must scrutinise budgets, monitor implementation, and insist that agriculture receive the attention and resources necessary to drive national development,” he stated.







DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.